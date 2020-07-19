All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 10515 118th Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
10515 118th Pl NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10515 118th Pl NE

10515 118th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

10515 118th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Looking for space, comfort and convenience? Located in the coveted neighborhood of Crestwood, this two-story split-level home is the perfect find. Close to downtown Kirkland, Microsoft & Google; walking distance to Forbes Creek Park.

Well maintained home in quiet neighborhood. Fully fenced yard. Open space layout creates multi-functional use areas for lounging, dining, entertaining or work. Formal living room, family room, large kitchen, separate eating or office space, utility room with W/D.

Master features private bath. Spacious, private kitchen with plenty of cooking and storage space makes cooking and holidays a breeze. Family room with fireplace and kitchen area both lead to huge backyard with shed and seating area; perfect for entertaining.

Fantastic location with easy access to I-405 for a quick dash to Bellevue, Lynnwood or Seattle. Dual car garage with opener and plenty of off and on street parking for hosting.

Recent upgrades include new paint, new carpet, new refrigerator & stove.

Terms: 10-month lease. $2,000 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee; all utilities by tenant. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No pets. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold this home exclusively for you, and be credited towards security deposit at move-in.

Keywords: Rose Hill, Juanita

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10515 118th Pl NE have any available units?
10515 118th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 10515 118th Pl NE have?
Some of 10515 118th Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10515 118th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
10515 118th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10515 118th Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 10515 118th Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 10515 118th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 10515 118th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 10515 118th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10515 118th Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10515 118th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 10515 118th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 10515 118th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 10515 118th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10515 118th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10515 118th Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10515 118th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10515 118th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98033
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir
Kirkland, WA 98033
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus