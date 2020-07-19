10515 118th Pl NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Looking for space, comfort and convenience? Located in the coveted neighborhood of Crestwood, this two-story split-level home is the perfect find. Close to downtown Kirkland, Microsoft & Google; walking distance to Forbes Creek Park.



Well maintained home in quiet neighborhood. Fully fenced yard. Open space layout creates multi-functional use areas for lounging, dining, entertaining or work. Formal living room, family room, large kitchen, separate eating or office space, utility room with W/D.



Master features private bath. Spacious, private kitchen with plenty of cooking and storage space makes cooking and holidays a breeze. Family room with fireplace and kitchen area both lead to huge backyard with shed and seating area; perfect for entertaining.



Fantastic location with easy access to I-405 for a quick dash to Bellevue, Lynnwood or Seattle. Dual car garage with opener and plenty of off and on street parking for hosting.



Recent upgrades include new paint, new carpet, new refrigerator & stove.



Terms: 10-month lease. $2,000 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee; all utilities by tenant. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No pets. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold this home exclusively for you, and be credited towards security deposit at move-in.



Keywords: Rose Hill, Juanita