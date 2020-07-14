10424 128th Ave NE

Amenities
Kirkland Rose Hill. 1 level home. Nicely updated, Large flat yard, Hardwood floors - 1 level home, no steps. This is a perfectly maintained home with many updates. * Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home.
* Updated kitchen with tile counters and stainless appliances.
* The Main bathroom is remodeled with beautiful tile, new cabinet and double sinks.
* The master bedroom features a private 3/4 bath.
* The back yard is extra large and flat.
* There is a large covered back porch to keep you out of the rain or give you some shade.
* A beautiful stamped concrete patio gives plenty of room for backyard entertaining.
* Utility room with wash tub sink and large pantry shelves.
* Gas heat, gas water heater and new windows make this home very energy efficient.
* Just 4.5 miles from Microsoft campus.
* Lake Washington School District.
No cats. Dog under 25 lbs will be considered.
Please Call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this home.
425-422-3022 Windermere NE / Gregory Property Management
(RLNE4589763)