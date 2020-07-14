All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 10424 128th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
10424 128th Ave NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10424 128th Ave NE

10424 128th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
North Rose Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10424 128th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
North Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Kirkland Rose Hill. 1 level home. Nicely updated, Large flat yard, Hardwood floors - 1 level home, no steps. This is a perfectly maintained home with many updates. * Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home.
* Updated kitchen with tile counters and stainless appliances.
* The Main bathroom is remodeled with beautiful tile, new cabinet and double sinks.
* The master bedroom features a private 3/4 bath.
* The back yard is extra large and flat.
* There is a large covered back porch to keep you out of the rain or give you some shade.
* A beautiful stamped concrete patio gives plenty of room for backyard entertaining.
* Utility room with wash tub sink and large pantry shelves.
* Gas heat, gas water heater and new windows make this home very energy efficient.
* Just 4.5 miles from Microsoft campus.
* Lake Washington School District.
No cats. Dog under 25 lbs will be considered.
Please Call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this home.
425-422-3022 Windermere NE / Gregory Property Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4589763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10424 128th Ave NE have any available units?
10424 128th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 10424 128th Ave NE have?
Some of 10424 128th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10424 128th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
10424 128th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10424 128th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10424 128th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 10424 128th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 10424 128th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 10424 128th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10424 128th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10424 128th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 10424 128th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 10424 128th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 10424 128th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10424 128th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10424 128th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10424 128th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10424 128th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct
Kirkland, WA 98033
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
128 on State
128 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus