10424 128th Ave NE

Kirkland Rose Hill. 1 level home. Nicely updated, Large flat yard, Hardwood floors - 1 level home, no steps. This is a perfectly maintained home with many updates. * Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home.

* Updated kitchen with tile counters and stainless appliances.

* The Main bathroom is remodeled with beautiful tile, new cabinet and double sinks.

* The master bedroom features a private 3/4 bath.

* The back yard is extra large and flat.

* There is a large covered back porch to keep you out of the rain or give you some shade.

* A beautiful stamped concrete patio gives plenty of room for backyard entertaining.

* Utility room with wash tub sink and large pantry shelves.

* Gas heat, gas water heater and new windows make this home very energy efficient.

* Just 4.5 miles from Microsoft campus.

* Lake Washington School District.

No cats. Dog under 25 lbs will be considered.

Please Call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this home.

425-422-3022 Windermere NE / Gregory Property Management



