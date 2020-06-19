Amenities
10012 NE 122nd St P-D Available 08/01/20 Top floor updated 2 bedroom, 1.25 bath - Second floor updated 2 bedroom, 1.25 bath beach condo
Vaulted ceilings in living/dining rooms, gorgeous remodeled bath, spacious master suite with walk-in closet and organizers, cozy wood-burning fireplace and a handsome kitchen with all appliances included. Super location with easy access to shopping, restaurants, Juanita Beach, parks and freeway. Assigned parking convenient to your unit plus visitor parking galore
(RLNE4206168)