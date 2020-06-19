All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 10012 NE 122nd St P-D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
10012 NE 122nd St P-D
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

10012 NE 122nd St P-D

10012 Northeast 122nd Street · (425) 442-4141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
South Juanita
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10012 Northeast 122nd Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10012 NE 122nd St P-D · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
10012 NE 122nd St P-D Available 08/01/20 Top floor updated 2 bedroom, 1.25 bath - Second floor updated 2 bedroom, 1.25 bath beach condo
Vaulted ceilings in living/dining rooms, gorgeous remodeled bath, spacious master suite with walk-in closet and organizers, cozy wood-burning fireplace and a handsome kitchen with all appliances included. Super location with easy access to shopping, restaurants, Juanita Beach, parks and freeway. Assigned parking convenient to your unit plus visitor parking galore

(RLNE4206168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10012 NE 122nd St P-D have any available units?
10012 NE 122nd St P-D has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10012 NE 122nd St P-D have?
Some of 10012 NE 122nd St P-D's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10012 NE 122nd St P-D currently offering any rent specials?
10012 NE 122nd St P-D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10012 NE 122nd St P-D pet-friendly?
Yes, 10012 NE 122nd St P-D is pet friendly.
Does 10012 NE 122nd St P-D offer parking?
Yes, 10012 NE 122nd St P-D does offer parking.
Does 10012 NE 122nd St P-D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10012 NE 122nd St P-D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10012 NE 122nd St P-D have a pool?
No, 10012 NE 122nd St P-D does not have a pool.
Does 10012 NE 122nd St P-D have accessible units?
No, 10012 NE 122nd St P-D does not have accessible units.
Does 10012 NE 122nd St P-D have units with dishwashers?
No, 10012 NE 122nd St P-D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10012 NE 122nd St P-D have units with air conditioning?
No, 10012 NE 122nd St P-D does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10012 NE 122nd St P-D?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
The 101
101 Main St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir
Kirkland, WA 98033
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
128 on State
128 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity