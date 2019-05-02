11076 NE 272nd St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Large Kingston 1+ Bedroom Close to Ferry - Use your imagination with all the room in this super spacious and updated 1 bedroom,1 bathroom home. Open floor plan, extra large daylight basement which can be used as another bedroom, spiral staircase, newer appliances including washer and dryer and ADA accessible (top floor ONLY) This home is close to the Kingston/Edmonds Ferry, Seattle Fast Foot Ferry and shopping! Additional $25 septic fee per month in lieu of sewer and water. This is a no pet home. Tenants MUST acquire a PO Box to receive mail. Call to schedule a viewing today.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



No Pets Allowed



