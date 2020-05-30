All apartments in King County
26104 Southeast 425th Street
26104 Southeast 425th Street

26104 Southeast 425th Street · No Longer Available
26104 Southeast 425th Street, King County, WA 98022

Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Enumclaw! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!
Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

