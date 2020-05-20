All apartments in Keyport
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

1920 NE Fir St #1

1920 Fir Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1920 Fir Street, Keyport, WA 98345

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy home in Keyport. - Shiny new penny in Keyport. 1 bedroom , 1 bath cozy home. Fleshly painted. New carpet throughout. New blinds. Quiet neighborhood. One small pet with $500 additional deposit. Available now.

(RLNE5747008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 NE Fir St #1 have any available units?
1920 NE Fir St #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keyport, WA.
Is 1920 NE Fir St #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1920 NE Fir St #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 NE Fir St #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 NE Fir St #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1920 NE Fir St #1 offer parking?
No, 1920 NE Fir St #1 does not offer parking.
Does 1920 NE Fir St #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 NE Fir St #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 NE Fir St #1 have a pool?
No, 1920 NE Fir St #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1920 NE Fir St #1 have accessible units?
No, 1920 NE Fir St #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 NE Fir St #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 NE Fir St #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 NE Fir St #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1920 NE Fir St #1 does not have units with air conditioning.

