Cozy home in Keyport. - Shiny new penny in Keyport. 1 bedroom , 1 bath cozy home. Fleshly painted. New carpet throughout. New blinds. Quiet neighborhood. One small pet with $500 additional deposit. Available now.
(RLNE5747008)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1920 NE Fir St #1 have any available units?
1920 NE Fir St #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keyport, WA.
Is 1920 NE Fir St #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1920 NE Fir St #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 NE Fir St #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 NE Fir St #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1920 NE Fir St #1 offer parking?
No, 1920 NE Fir St #1 does not offer parking.
Does 1920 NE Fir St #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 NE Fir St #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 NE Fir St #1 have a pool?
No, 1920 NE Fir St #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1920 NE Fir St #1 have accessible units?
No, 1920 NE Fir St #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 NE Fir St #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 NE Fir St #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 NE Fir St #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1920 NE Fir St #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
