Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Keyport
Find more places like 1643 NE Harvard Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Keyport, WA
/
1643 NE Harvard Ave
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:37 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1643 NE Harvard Ave
1643 Northeast Harvard Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1643 Northeast Harvard Avenue, Keyport, WA 98370
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Keyport - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath.
Short Commute to Bremerton, Silverdale and Poulsbo! Please email mitzi@penppm.com to schedule a viewing. Pets negotiable. No smoking in the home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1643 NE Harvard Ave have any available units?
1643 NE Harvard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Keyport, WA
.
What amenities does 1643 NE Harvard Ave have?
Some of 1643 NE Harvard Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1643 NE Harvard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1643 NE Harvard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 NE Harvard Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1643 NE Harvard Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1643 NE Harvard Ave offer parking?
No, 1643 NE Harvard Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1643 NE Harvard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1643 NE Harvard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 NE Harvard Ave have a pool?
No, 1643 NE Harvard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1643 NE Harvard Ave have accessible units?
No, 1643 NE Harvard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 NE Harvard Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1643 NE Harvard Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1643 NE Harvard Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1643 NE Harvard Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Shoreline, WA
Issaquah, WA
Puyallup, WA
Edmonds, WA
Sammamish, WA
Silverdale, WA
Poulsbo, WA
Bremerton, WA
Navy Yard City, WA
Port Orchard, WA
Parkwood, WA
Wauna, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Burien, WA
White Center, WA
Lake Forest Park, WA
Gig Harbor, WA
Picnic Point, WA
Mukilteo, WA
Alderwood Manor, WA
North Lynnwood, WA
Tukwila, WA
Kenmore, WA
Apartments Near Colleges
Shoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
Bellevue College