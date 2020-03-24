All apartments in Keyport
Find more places like 1643 NE Harvard Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keyport, WA
/
1643 NE Harvard Ave
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:37 AM

1643 NE Harvard Ave

1643 Northeast Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1643 Northeast Harvard Avenue, Keyport, WA 98370

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Keyport - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath.
Short Commute to Bremerton, Silverdale and Poulsbo! Please email mitzi@penppm.com to schedule a viewing. Pets negotiable. No smoking in the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 NE Harvard Ave have any available units?
1643 NE Harvard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keyport, WA.
What amenities does 1643 NE Harvard Ave have?
Some of 1643 NE Harvard Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1643 NE Harvard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1643 NE Harvard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 NE Harvard Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1643 NE Harvard Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1643 NE Harvard Ave offer parking?
No, 1643 NE Harvard Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1643 NE Harvard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1643 NE Harvard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 NE Harvard Ave have a pool?
No, 1643 NE Harvard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1643 NE Harvard Ave have accessible units?
No, 1643 NE Harvard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 NE Harvard Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1643 NE Harvard Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1643 NE Harvard Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1643 NE Harvard Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WASilverdale, WAPoulsbo, WABremerton, WANavy Yard City, WAPort Orchard, WAParkwood, WA
Wauna, WAMountlake Terrace, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WALake Forest Park, WAGig Harbor, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WAAlderwood Manor, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAKenmore, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College