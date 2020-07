Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving playground

What makes Water's Edge Apartments a great place to live? We're happy you asked. At Water's Edge, you'll find a unique community offering a peaceful refuge from the hustle and bustle of life. This beautiful retreat offers mature landscaped grounds perfect for gathering in the gazebo at our majestic fountain area or unwinding in our heated pool. Or, venture just a few minutes outside and enjoy wonderful dining, shopping and entertainment at Kent Station.We are centrally located with easy access to I-5 and WA-167. At Water's Edge, our residents enjoy ample amenities and state of the art features such as our fitness center or the warm glow of their wood-burning fireplaces*. Our newly renovated apartment homes also come with name brand Stainless Steel appliances, dark cherry cabinets, upgraded lighting, beautiful brushed nickel fixtures, expansive walk-in closets*, and fireplaces*. Whether you have a maintenance request, need directions or a restaurant recommendation, we are happily at your service.