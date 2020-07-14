Amenities
Welcome to the Atrium on James Apartments, the place in Kent, WA for luxurious living. Our amazing Kent apartment community features sauna spa sundeck, heated pool, and an expanded fitness center. Once you discover your own beautiful apartment home, you will never regret it.
Our gorgeous Kent apartment amenities will enhance your lifestyle as well. Here you will have the option to choose from our spacious studio, one, two, three bedroom apartment homes for rent, exquisitely designed with your interest in mind. At one of our Kent apartments our impressive amenities consist of upgraded carpets, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets. The Atrium on James Apartment homes are less than a few miles from Kent, conveniently located near Green River, Riverfront Park, and Russell Rd Park, near some of the best entertainment that the city of Kent has to offer.
Living in one of our Atrium on James Apartments in Kent grants easy access to the Interstate 167. Located near fine dining, entertain