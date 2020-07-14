All apartments in Kent
Find more places like
The Atrium On James.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
The Atrium On James
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

The Atrium On James

6248 S 242nd Pl · (253) 201-0613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6248 S 242nd Pl, Kent, WA 98032

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 001-203 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,429

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 611 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 022-302 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,517

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 017-306 · Avail. now

$1,723

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Unit 018-106 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,841

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Unit 006-201 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,856

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Atrium On James.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
internet access
Welcome to the Atrium on James Apartments, the place in Kent, WA for luxurious living. Our amazing Kent apartment community features sauna spa sundeck, heated pool, and an expanded fitness center. Once you discover your own beautiful apartment home, you will never regret it.

Our gorgeous Kent apartment amenities will enhance your lifestyle as well. Here you will have the option to choose from our spacious studio, one, two, three bedroom apartment homes for rent, exquisitely designed with your interest in mind. At one of our Kent apartments our impressive amenities consist of upgraded carpets, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets. The Atrium on James Apartment homes are less than a few miles from Kent, conveniently located near Green River, Riverfront Park, and Russell Rd Park, near some of the best entertainment that the city of Kent has to offer.

Living in one of our Atrium on James Apartments in Kent grants easy access to the Interstate 167. Located near fine dining, entertain

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Atrium On James have any available units?
The Atrium On James has 6 units available starting at $1,429 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does The Atrium On James have?
Some of The Atrium On James's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Atrium On James currently offering any rent specials?
The Atrium On James is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Atrium On James pet-friendly?
Yes, The Atrium On James is pet friendly.
Does The Atrium On James offer parking?
Yes, The Atrium On James offers parking.
Does The Atrium On James have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Atrium On James offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Atrium On James have a pool?
Yes, The Atrium On James has a pool.
Does The Atrium On James have accessible units?
No, The Atrium On James does not have accessible units.
Does The Atrium On James have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Atrium On James has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98031
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl
Kent, WA 98031
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St
Kent, WA 98030
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St.
Kent, WA 98030
Village of Newport
2500 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 BedroomsKent Apartments with ParkingKent Dog Friendly ApartmentsKent Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia CollegeBellevue College