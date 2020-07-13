Arbor Chase Apartments

Amenities
Arbor Chase Apartment Homes offers spacious apartment homes with easy freeway access to I-5 and HWY 167. We are within walking distance to Kent Central Station where you will find an AMC movie theater, several great restaurants, the train station, and the bus transit center. Also nearby is the Kent Library, a beautiful golf course and driving range, parks, and a walking/biking trail along the river. Come visit our professional leasing team at Arbor Chase Apartment Homes and let us help you into your new home today!