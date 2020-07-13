All apartments in Kent
Find more places like Arbor Chase Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
Arbor Chase Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 PM

Arbor Chase Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
1615 W Smith St · (833) 497-3558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1615 W Smith St, Kent, WA 98032

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit H101 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,893

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbor Chase Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Arbor Chase Apartment Homes offers spacious apartment homes with easy freeway access to I-5 and HWY 167. We are within walking distance to Kent Central Station where you will find an AMC movie theater, several great restaurants, the train station, and the bus transit center. Also nearby is the Kent Library, a beautiful golf course and driving range, parks, and a walking/biking trail along the river. Come visit our professional leasing team at Arbor Chase Apartment Homes and let us help you into your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbor Chase Apartments have any available units?
Arbor Chase Apartments has a unit available for $1,893 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbor Chase Apartments have?
Some of Arbor Chase Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbor Chase Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Arbor Chase Apartments is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is Arbor Chase Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbor Chase Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Arbor Chase Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Arbor Chase Apartments offers parking.
Does Arbor Chase Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arbor Chase Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbor Chase Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Arbor Chase Apartments has a pool.
Does Arbor Chase Apartments have accessible units?
No, Arbor Chase Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Arbor Chase Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Arbor Chase Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Arbor Chase Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98032
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98031
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St
Kent, WA 98030
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way
Kent, WA 98032
Ventana Apartments and Townhomes
329 Ridgeview Dr
Kent, WA 98032
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Dog Friendly Apartments
Kent Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity