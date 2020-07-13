Arbor Chase Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center courtyard gym parking playground pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

Arbor Chase Apartment Homes offers spacious apartment homes with easy freeway access to I-5 and HWY 167. We are within walking distance to Kent Central Station where you will find an AMC movie theater, several great restaurants, the train station, and the bus transit center. Also nearby is the Kent Library, a beautiful golf course and driving range, parks, and a walking/biking trail along the river. Come visit our professional leasing team at Arbor Chase Apartment Homes and let us help you into your new home today!