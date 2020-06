Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Built in 2000. Open plan, Spacious and naturally well-lit. Quite neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. Up graded with new paint , new tilefloors in bathrooms and new carpet in family room. Ready to move in now. $2700/mo. $3700 security deposit based on a yearly lease. Call Zee at 302-588-7718