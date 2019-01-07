Amenities

Newer Home Built in 2012 with Central Air Conditioning and Easy Access to Highway. - Address: 9429 S. 235th PL, Kent, WA 98031



Quick Feature List:

Bedroom(s): 3

Bathroom(s): 2.5

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Square Ft: Approx. 2,499

Heating: Gas - Central

Cooling: Yes Central Air Conditioning

Floor(s): Hardwood Laminate and Carpet

Gated Community: No

Available: Approx. July 15th. Property is occupied. Do not disturb!

Animals: Subject to Approval See Pet Policy Below

Rent: $2,395.00

Deposit: $2,350.00

Lease Term: 1 Year

Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net

Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older

Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm

Office Phone: 253.537.6500



Newer Home Built in 2012 with Central Air Conditioning and Easy Access to Highway.

Gorgeous and Updated Kitchen

- All Stainless-Steel Appliances

- Beautiful Cabinetry

- Gorgeous Granite Countertops

- Hardwood Laminate Flooring

- Large Island w/Granite Countertop and Sink

- Beautiful Backsplash

- Recessed Lighting

Dining Area

- Large Window Offering Natural Lighting

- Sliding screen door with access to back yard

- Hardwood Laminate Flooring

- Hanging Chandelier

Great Room

- Gas Fireplace

- Carpet

- Recessed Lighting throughout

Mud Room

- Coat Hooks and Storage Space

- Natural Light

- Hardwood Laminate Flooring

Upstairs Large Central Space

- Ideas on use could be: Living Room, Loft, Office Area, Etc.

- Storage Closet

- Lots of Natural Light

Laundry Room

- Hook Ups only

- Not Included: W/D

- Lots of Counter and Storage Space

3 Bedrooms

- Master Bedroom with HUGE Walk-In Closet

- All Bedrooms w/Carpet

- All Bedrooms Upstairs

2.5 Bathroom

- Master Bathroom w/5 Piece Ensuite

- All Bathrooms Nicely Updated

2 Car Garage

- Extra storage space

Large Back Yard

- Beautiful Green Space w/lots of Trees

- Fully Fenced

Front Yard

- Nicely Landscaped

- Plenty of Shrubbery

- Great Curb Appeal

- Covered Porch



School Information:

To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.



Pet Policy:

All Animals are subject to approval. If approved, tenants are required to pay the following:

- Minimum of $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.

- Minimum of $25.00 pet rent per pet each month.

This fee and monthly rent are based on the size and breed of the pets that will be living at the property. Max 2 pets total: Dogs 30lbs or less. No Cats. The pet must be of age 1 or older. No Puppies. Must be Indoor Potty-Trained. We have a restricted breed list, please visit our website under the FAQ Tab https://nrbproperties.net/faq/.

1. Up to date shot records required! Must indicate the animals age, breed and weight.

2. Proof of County License required!

3. Renters insurance is required!



Additional Information:

- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.

- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.

- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.

- This property is governed by an HOA. Tenants are required to follow all Rules and Regulations.



We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.



If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net

NRB Property Management, LLC

PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387

Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505



No Cats Allowed



