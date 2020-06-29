All apartments in Kent
8741 S 259th Street
Last updated February 20 2020 at 4:20 AM

8741 S 259th Street

8741 South 259th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8741 South 259th Street, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
CONTACT:
Madison On The River Apartments Home
Phone number: (206) 530-0946
Email:manager.mor.apts@gmail.com

Unit Feature
-Washer/Dryer in Unit
-Heating
-Ceiling Fan
-Smoke Free
-Cable Ready
-Storage Units
-Tub/Shower
-Fireplace
-Sprinkler System
Madison of the River offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our community is situated in a quiet, beautiful park-like setting right on the Green River. Biking, hiking, and lounging by the river are one of the many perks about living life to the fullest here. You are close to freeway access, shopping at Kent Station and Auburn Supermall and bus lines. Madison on the River is the Convenience and affordability you have been looking for!

Unique Features
-Free Assigned Parking
-Great New Dog Park (Pet friendly community)

Outdoor Space
-Grill
-Picnic Area
-Waterfront
-Deck
-Lawn

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8741 S 259th Street have any available units?
8741 S 259th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 8741 S 259th Street have?
Some of 8741 S 259th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8741 S 259th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8741 S 259th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8741 S 259th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8741 S 259th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8741 S 259th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8741 S 259th Street offers parking.
Does 8741 S 259th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8741 S 259th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8741 S 259th Street have a pool?
No, 8741 S 259th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8741 S 259th Street have accessible units?
No, 8741 S 259th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8741 S 259th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8741 S 259th Street has units with dishwashers.
