8741 S 259th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

CONTACT:

Madison On The River Apartments Home

Phone number: (206) 530-0946

Email:manager.mor.apts@gmail.com



Unit Feature

-Washer/Dryer in Unit

-Heating

-Ceiling Fan

-Smoke Free

-Cable Ready

-Storage Units

-Tub/Shower

-Fireplace

-Sprinkler System

Madison of the River offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our community is situated in a quiet, beautiful park-like setting right on the Green River. Biking, hiking, and lounging by the river are one of the many perks about living life to the fullest here. You are close to freeway access, shopping at Kent Station and Auburn Supermall and bus lines. Madison on the River is the Convenience and affordability you have been looking for!



Unique Features

-Free Assigned Parking

-Great New Dog Park (Pet friendly community)



Outdoor Space

-Grill

-Picnic Area

-Waterfront

-Deck

-Lawn