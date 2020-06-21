All apartments in Kent
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

8731 S 259th Street, B105

8731 South 259th Street · (408) 549-7956
Location

8731 South 259th Street, Kent, WA 98030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
dog park
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
Madison of the River offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our community is situated in a quiet, beautiful park-like setting right on the Green River. Biking, hiking, and lounging by the river are one of the many perks about living life to the fullest here. You are close to freeway access, shopping at Kent Station and Auburn Supermall and bus lines. Madison on the River is the Convenience and affordability you have been looking for!

Unique Features
-Free Assigned Parking
-Great New Dog Park (Pet friendly community)

Outdoor Space
-Grill
-Picnic Area
-Waterfront
-Deck
-Lawn

1x1mor-r

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8731 S 259th Street, B105 have any available units?
8731 S 259th Street, B105 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 8731 S 259th Street, B105 have?
Some of 8731 S 259th Street, B105's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8731 S 259th Street, B105 currently offering any rent specials?
8731 S 259th Street, B105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8731 S 259th Street, B105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8731 S 259th Street, B105 is pet friendly.
Does 8731 S 259th Street, B105 offer parking?
Yes, 8731 S 259th Street, B105 does offer parking.
Does 8731 S 259th Street, B105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8731 S 259th Street, B105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8731 S 259th Street, B105 have a pool?
No, 8731 S 259th Street, B105 does not have a pool.
Does 8731 S 259th Street, B105 have accessible units?
No, 8731 S 259th Street, B105 does not have accessible units.
Does 8731 S 259th Street, B105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8731 S 259th Street, B105 does not have units with dishwashers.
