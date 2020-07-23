All apartments in Kent
8731 S 259th Street, B101
Last updated July 19 2020 at 1:40 AM

8731 S 259th Street, B101

8731 South 259th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8731 South 259th Street, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
dog park
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
Please call or text 206-530-0946 for more information. Madison of the River offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our community is situated in a quiet, beautiful park-like setting right on the Green River. Biking, hiking, and lounging by the river are one of the many perks about living life to the fullest here. You are close to freeway access, shopping at Kent Station and Auburn Supermall and bus lines. Madison on the River is the Convenience and affordability you have been looking for!

Unique Features
-Free Assigned Parking
-Great New Dog Park (Pet friendly community)

Outdoor Space
-Grill
-Picnic Area
-Waterfront
-Deck
-Lawn

1x1-mor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

