Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:10 AM

8721 S 259th Street, C202

8721 South 259th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8721 South 259th Street, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

Madison of the River offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our community is situated in a quiet, beautiful park-like setting right on the Green River. Biking, hiking, and lounging by the river are one of the many perks about living life to the fullest here. You are close to freeway access, shopping at Kent Station and Auburn Supermall and bus lines. Madison on the River is the Convenience and affordability you have been looking for!

Unique Features
-Free Assigned Parking
-Great New Dog Park (Pet friendly community)

Outdoor Space
-Grill
-Picnic Area
-Waterfront
-Deck
-Lawn

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8721 S 259th Street, C202 have any available units?
8721 S 259th Street, C202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 8721 S 259th Street, C202 have?
Some of 8721 S 259th Street, C202's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8721 S 259th Street, C202 currently offering any rent specials?
8721 S 259th Street, C202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8721 S 259th Street, C202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8721 S 259th Street, C202 is pet friendly.
Does 8721 S 259th Street, C202 offer parking?
Yes, 8721 S 259th Street, C202 offers parking.
Does 8721 S 259th Street, C202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8721 S 259th Street, C202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8721 S 259th Street, C202 have a pool?
No, 8721 S 259th Street, C202 does not have a pool.
Does 8721 S 259th Street, C202 have accessible units?
No, 8721 S 259th Street, C202 does not have accessible units.
Does 8721 S 259th Street, C202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8721 S 259th Street, C202 does not have units with dishwashers.
