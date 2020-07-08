8711 S 259th Street, D103

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking dog park bbq/grill

Madison of the River offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our community is situated in a quiet, beautiful park-like setting right on the Green River. Biking, hiking, and lounging by the river are one of the many perks about living life to the fullest here. You are close to freeway access, shopping at Kent Station and Auburn Supermall and bus lines. Madison on the River is the Convenience and affordability you have been looking for!



Unique Features

-Free Assigned Parking

-Great New Dog Park (Pet friendly community)



Outdoor Space

-Grill

-Picnic Area

-Waterfront

-Deck

-Lawn