Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e4e8e0a068 ---- Showing on Sat. from 1 pm to 1:30 pm This unit will not last and is Available for move in July 1st, This 3 bedroom 1 beautiful bath rental is clean and comfortable. . New stacked whirlpool washer dryer, New water heater, everything works. Front yard terrific garden for up keeping, storage shed outside. Fire Place Flower Beds Fridge On / Off Street Parking Range Washer / Dryer