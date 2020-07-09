All apartments in Kent
Kent, WA
703 East James Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

703 East James Street

703 East James Street · No Longer Available
Location

703 East James Street, Kent, WA 98031
Mill Creek

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
This home is a commuter's dream - really conveniently located near shopping and bus lines! Its 1300 square feet features new carpet, two full bedrooms plus two bonus attic rooms, 1.75 baths, a kitchen, living room, dining room & utility space. There is a storage shed for tenants use as well as storage space off one of the attic rooms. $1,200 fully-refundable security deposit and $40 app fee per adult. No pets or smoking. For more information or to schedule your viewing appointment, contact Maria at 253-852-8195 x 225 or mgarcia@bell-anderson.net.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 East James Street have any available units?
703 East James Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 703 East James Street currently offering any rent specials?
703 East James Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 East James Street pet-friendly?
No, 703 East James Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 703 East James Street offer parking?
No, 703 East James Street does not offer parking.
Does 703 East James Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 East James Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 East James Street have a pool?
No, 703 East James Street does not have a pool.
Does 703 East James Street have accessible units?
No, 703 East James Street does not have accessible units.
Does 703 East James Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 East James Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 East James Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 East James Street does not have units with air conditioning.

