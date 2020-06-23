All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 6248 242nd Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
6248 242nd Pl
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

6248 242nd Pl

6248 South 242nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6248 South 242nd Place, Kent, WA 98032

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
sauna
Price Range: $1,583 - $3,586
Application Fees: $42
Lease Terms: 3-12
$250 deposit OAC!!!!!!

Description

Located adjacent to Russell Road Park, Atrium on James is in Kent, WA. These beautifully renovated aparments for rent are close to Renton, Seattle and Tacoma. Nearby is the River Bend Golf Complex and Fishing Hole Park. Just minutes from I-5, I-405, and the Valley Freeway. *We are excited to announce a brand new feature for your community ~ RESIDENT PORTAL!! Pay your rent on line, check current account balance, submit service request, view online Community Calendar and post Classified Ads.

Features

* 6 Designer Floorplans
* Tiled Wood Burning Fireplace
* Huge Walk-In Closets
* Jacuzzi/Sauna/Pool
* Additional Storage
* Fitness Center
* Close to All Community Services
* Minutes to International Food/Shopping
* Nestled within 21 Acres
* Wetlands and Greenbelts
* Minutes to I-5 and Hwy 167!
* 3 Minutes to a Great Golfing/Parks/Trails

Pet Policy

Dogs and cats are welcome up to 50lbs with additional deposits. Breed restrictions apply for dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6248 242nd Pl have any available units?
6248 242nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 6248 242nd Pl have?
Some of 6248 242nd Pl's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6248 242nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6248 242nd Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6248 242nd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6248 242nd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6248 242nd Pl offer parking?
No, 6248 242nd Pl does not offer parking.
Does 6248 242nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6248 242nd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6248 242nd Pl have a pool?
Yes, 6248 242nd Pl has a pool.
Does 6248 242nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 6248 242nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6248 242nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6248 242nd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St
Kent, WA 98030
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Arbor Chase Apartments
1615 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
The Row
25426 98th Ave S
Kent, WA 98030
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Swiss Gables
4620 S 254th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St.
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College