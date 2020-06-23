6248 242nd Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool sauna

Price Range: $1,583 - $3,586

Application Fees: $42

Lease Terms: 3-12

$250 deposit OAC!!!!!!



Description



Located adjacent to Russell Road Park, Atrium on James is in Kent, WA. These beautifully renovated aparments for rent are close to Renton, Seattle and Tacoma. Nearby is the River Bend Golf Complex and Fishing Hole Park. Just minutes from I-5, I-405, and the Valley Freeway. *We are excited to announce a brand new feature for your community ~ RESIDENT PORTAL!! Pay your rent on line, check current account balance, submit service request, view online Community Calendar and post Classified Ads.



Features



* 6 Designer Floorplans

* Tiled Wood Burning Fireplace

* Huge Walk-In Closets

* Jacuzzi/Sauna/Pool

* Additional Storage

* Fitness Center

* Close to All Community Services

* Minutes to International Food/Shopping

* Nestled within 21 Acres

* Wetlands and Greenbelts

* Minutes to I-5 and Hwy 167!

* 3 Minutes to a Great Golfing/Parks/Trails



Pet Policy



Dogs and cats are welcome up to 50lbs with additional deposits. Breed restrictions apply for dogs.