511 East James Street

Ideal roommate, mother-in-law or multiple-resident living situation all on one level - this entire duplex is for rent (not available separately). Freshly painted with beautiful laminate flooring, this property is ready for move in! Unit 1 is a 500 square foot studio apartment and unit 2 is an 800 square foot 2 bedroom apartment. Each apartment features its own full bath, kitchen, eating space and living room. There is also a community laundry room onsite, plenty of parking, a shared yard, and each unit has a private storage closet. This duplex is a commuter's dream with plenty of parking - close to HWY 167 and a short walk to Kent Station, the Sounder train and bus stops. Tenants pay all utilities and maintain the yard. $1,200 fully-refundable security deposit and $40 app fee per adult. No pets or smoking. For more information or to schedule your viewing appointment, contact Maria at 253-852-8195 x 221 or mgarcia@bell-anderson.net.

