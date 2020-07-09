All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 511 East James Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
511 East James Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

511 East James Street

511 East James Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

511 East James Street, Kent, WA 98031
Mill Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Ideal roommate, mother-in-law or multiple-resident living situation all on one level - this entire duplex is for rent (not available separately). Freshly painted with beautiful laminate flooring, this property is ready for move in! Unit 1 is a 500 square foot studio apartment and unit 2 is an 800 square foot 2 bedroom apartment. Each apartment features its own full bath, kitchen, eating space and living room. There is also a community laundry room onsite, plenty of parking, a shared yard, and each unit has a private storage closet. This duplex is a commuter's dream with plenty of parking - close to HWY 167 and a short walk to Kent Station, the Sounder train and bus stops. Tenants pay all utilities and maintain the yard. $1,200 fully-refundable security deposit and $40 app fee per adult. No pets or smoking. For more information or to schedule your viewing appointment, contact Maria at 253-852-8195 x 221 or mgarcia@bell-anderson.net.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 East James Street have any available units?
511 East James Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 511 East James Street currently offering any rent specials?
511 East James Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 East James Street pet-friendly?
No, 511 East James Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 511 East James Street offer parking?
Yes, 511 East James Street offers parking.
Does 511 East James Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 East James Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 East James Street have a pool?
No, 511 East James Street does not have a pool.
Does 511 East James Street have accessible units?
No, 511 East James Street does not have accessible units.
Does 511 East James Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 East James Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 East James Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 East James Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98031
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St
Kent, WA 98030
Arbor Chase Apartments
1615 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way
Kent, WA 98032
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street
Kent, WA 98030
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College