Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

27634 127th AVE SE

27634 127th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

27634 127th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
27634 127th AVE SE Available 08/31/19 PENDING - EastHill Rambler - PENDING

3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom
1360 square feet (larger due to solarium and family room)
Living room
Dining room
Kitchen
Family room
Solarium
New flooring
Fresh paint
New lighting
Air conditioning
Washer and dryer
Deck
2 car garage

About the neighborhood:
Near Springwood Park
Shopping
Transit Station on 132nd

About Schools:
Pine Tree Elementary
Mattson Middle
Kent Lake High

Terms:
$1995.00/month
$1795.00 Refundable Security Deposit.
$ 200.00 Non-refundable Cleaning Fee
12 month lease
$38.00/Person Screening fee
No smoking
Dogs with owner approval.

Call agent: Stephanie Lawson 206-579-5206

Meridian Valley Property Management
17121 SE 270th Place
Suite 203
Covington, WA 98042 www.rentalrain.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5080838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

