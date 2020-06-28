Amenities

27634 127th AVE SE Available 08/31/19 PENDING - EastHill Rambler - PENDING



3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom

1360 square feet (larger due to solarium and family room)

Living room

Dining room

Kitchen

Family room

Solarium

New flooring

Fresh paint

New lighting

Air conditioning

Washer and dryer

Deck

2 car garage



About the neighborhood:

Near Springwood Park

Shopping

Transit Station on 132nd



About Schools:

Pine Tree Elementary

Mattson Middle

Kent Lake High



Terms:

$1995.00/month

$1795.00 Refundable Security Deposit.

$ 200.00 Non-refundable Cleaning Fee

12 month lease

$38.00/Person Screening fee

No smoking

Dogs with owner approval.



