27513 140th AVE SE Available 05/04/20 27513 140th Ave SE, Kent 3 Bed 2.5 Bath - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS.

PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.

WE WILL REACH OUT TO YOU IF YOU WILL BE A GOOD FIT FOR THIS PROPERTY.



Highly sought after Meridian Glen 2 story Cathedral floor plan. Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen, Family Room with Fireplace.

New carpet and paint. Master Bedroom with spacious Master Bath and walk-in closet are on the main floor. Stairs lead to 2 bedrooms and Full Bath.

Great fenced backyard with Patio.

Less than 2 minutes to Lake Meridian Lake and Park, HWY 18 and Major Shopping Center.



$35 adult app fee

Terms are 1st months rent due at signing, refundable deposit of $2375.00.

This is a NO smoking of any kind/including vaping, in/outside Unit. Tenant Responsible for all utilities.



We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen. No refund of app fee.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2200.00, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2375.00,

Available 04/01/2020. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $25.00 per month w/zero deductible.



Inquiry on website for an up-to-date status of this property visit www.michellashomesllc.com



NO PETS!

Virtual Tour Link: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1786649?accessKey=5ef1



