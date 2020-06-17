All apartments in Kent
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:44 AM

27513 140th AVE SE

27513 140th Avenue Southeast · (425) 441-1739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27513 140th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 27513 140th AVE SE · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
27513 140th AVE SE Available 05/04/20 27513 140th Ave SE, Kent 3 Bed 2.5 Bath - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS.
PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.
WE WILL REACH OUT TO YOU IF YOU WILL BE A GOOD FIT FOR THIS PROPERTY.

Highly sought after Meridian Glen 2 story Cathedral floor plan. Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen, Family Room with Fireplace.
New carpet and paint. Master Bedroom with spacious Master Bath and walk-in closet are on the main floor. Stairs lead to 2 bedrooms and Full Bath.
Great fenced backyard with Patio.
Less than 2 minutes to Lake Meridian Lake and Park, HWY 18 and Major Shopping Center.

$35 adult app fee
Terms are 1st months rent due at signing, refundable deposit of $2375.00.
This is a NO smoking of any kind/including vaping, in/outside Unit. Tenant Responsible for all utilities.

We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen. No refund of app fee.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2200.00, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2375.00,
Available 04/01/2020. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $25.00 per month w/zero deductible.

Inquiry on website for an up-to-date status of this property visit www.michellashomesllc.com

NO PETS!
Virtual Tour Link: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1786649?accessKey=5ef1

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2059575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 27513 140th AVE SE have any available units?
27513 140th AVE SE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 27513 140th AVE SE have?
Some of 27513 140th AVE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27513 140th AVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
27513 140th AVE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27513 140th AVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 27513 140th AVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 27513 140th AVE SE offer parking?
No, 27513 140th AVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 27513 140th AVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27513 140th AVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27513 140th AVE SE have a pool?
No, 27513 140th AVE SE does not have a pool.
Does 27513 140th AVE SE have accessible units?
No, 27513 140th AVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 27513 140th AVE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 27513 140th AVE SE does not have units with dishwashers.

