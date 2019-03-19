26117 121st Avenue Southeast

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Splendid, 3 beds, 2.5-baths single-family home in a serene neighborhood in Kent.
The lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, shed ceiling for the living room, and a fireplace. The spacious kitchen is fully equipped with smooth countertops, cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bathrooms have a shower and bathtub combo with sliding frosted glass doors and curtains, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, centralized air conditioning and gas heating are installed.
The exterior features a lawn, patio, and fenced backyard with a storage shed. Parking consists of an attached 2-car garage, street parking, and driveway parking. Small pets are welcome on the property/ The pet deposit is $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.
Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, and electricity. Landlord will cover the HOA Fees.
Nearby Parks: Tudor Square Park, Wilson Playfields, Clark Lake Park, and East Hill Park.
Bus lines:
159 - 0.3 mile
914 - 0.3 mile
164 - 0.3 mile
157 - 0.4 mile
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
(RLNE5384367)