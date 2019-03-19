All apartments in Kent
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

26117 121st Avenue Southeast

26117 121st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

26117 121st Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Splendid, 3 beds, 2.5-baths single-family home in a serene neighborhood in Kent.

The lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, shed ceiling for the living room, and a fireplace. The spacious kitchen is fully equipped with smooth countertops, cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bathrooms have a shower and bathtub combo with sliding frosted glass doors and curtains, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, centralized air conditioning and gas heating are installed.

The exterior features a lawn, patio, and fenced backyard with a storage shed. Parking consists of an attached 2-car garage, street parking, and driveway parking. Small pets are welcome on the property/ The pet deposit is $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, and electricity. Landlord will cover the HOA Fees.

Nearby Parks: Tudor Square Park, Wilson Playfields, Clark Lake Park, and East Hill Park.

Bus lines:
159 - 0.3 mile
914 - 0.3 mile
164 - 0.3 mile
157 - 0.4 mile

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

(RLNE5384367)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26117 121st Avenue Southeast have any available units?
26117 121st Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 26117 121st Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 26117 121st Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26117 121st Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
26117 121st Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26117 121st Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 26117 121st Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 26117 121st Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 26117 121st Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 26117 121st Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26117 121st Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26117 121st Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 26117 121st Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 26117 121st Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 26117 121st Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 26117 121st Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26117 121st Avenue Southeast has units with dishwashers.

