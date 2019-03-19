26117 121st Avenue Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Splendid, 3 beds, 2.5-baths single-family home in a serene neighborhood in Kent.



The lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, shed ceiling for the living room, and a fireplace. The spacious kitchen is fully equipped with smooth countertops, cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bathrooms have a shower and bathtub combo with sliding frosted glass doors and curtains, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, centralized air conditioning and gas heating are installed.



The exterior features a lawn, patio, and fenced backyard with a storage shed. Parking consists of an attached 2-car garage, street parking, and driveway parking. Small pets are welcome on the property/ The pet deposit is $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, and electricity. Landlord will cover the HOA Fees.



Nearby Parks: Tudor Square Park, Wilson Playfields, Clark Lake Park, and East Hill Park.



Bus lines:

159 - 0.3 mile

914 - 0.3 mile

164 - 0.3 mile

157 - 0.4 mile



(RLNE5384367)