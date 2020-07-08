Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters air conditioning fireplace

25911 125th Pl SE Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Kent Home -

Beautiful 2 story home with A/C. Open concept, hardwood throughout main floor, living room with surround sound, formal dining room, family room, half bath, kitchen with granite counter tops, eating space and walk-in pantry. Upper floor features master bedroom with fireplace, enormous closet, 5 piece master bath with jetted tub. Big patio covered by retractable awning w/light & 2 speakers , back yard is nicely landscaped, fully fenced with sprinkler system & small storage shed.



No Pets Allowed



