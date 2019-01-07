23306 113th Pl SE

Amenities
Home Sweet Home in Kent - ***House Showing on Monday July 29th from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM***
This freshly painted and carpeted home is ready to move in today! You will fall in love with the quiet neighborhood and spacious layout. Upstairs has a nice sized kitchen with bar for extra space, a nice dining area and living room with fireplace. Also upstairs are 3 bedrooms with a continental style bathroom. Downstairs has a large extra living area with a 3/4 bath and laundry area.
Cats only are allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available
#2064
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4998331)