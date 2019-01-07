All apartments in Kent
23306 113th Pl SE
23306 113th Pl SE

23306 113th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

23306 113th Place Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Home Sweet Home in Kent - ***House Showing on Monday July 29th from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM***

This freshly painted and carpeted home is ready to move in today! You will fall in love with the quiet neighborhood and spacious layout. Upstairs has a nice sized kitchen with bar for extra space, a nice dining area and living room with fireplace. Also upstairs are 3 bedrooms with a continental style bathroom. Downstairs has a large extra living area with a 3/4 bath and laundry area.

Cats only are allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2064

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4998331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23306 113th Pl SE have any available units?
23306 113th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 23306 113th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
23306 113th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23306 113th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 23306 113th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 23306 113th Pl SE offer parking?
No, 23306 113th Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 23306 113th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23306 113th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23306 113th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 23306 113th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 23306 113th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 23306 113th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 23306 113th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23306 113th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23306 113th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23306 113th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
