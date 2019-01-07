23306 113th Pl SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Home Sweet Home in Kent - ***House Showing on Monday July 29th from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM***



This freshly painted and carpeted home is ready to move in today! You will fall in love with the quiet neighborhood and spacious layout. Upstairs has a nice sized kitchen with bar for extra space, a nice dining area and living room with fireplace. Also upstairs are 3 bedrooms with a continental style bathroom. Downstairs has a large extra living area with a 3/4 bath and laundry area.



Cats only are allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



#2064



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4998331)