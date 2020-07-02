All apartments in Kent
23024 127th Ave SE
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

23024 127th Ave SE

23024 127th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

23024 127th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pheasants Hollow 2 story - PENDING - PENDING
****PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT****

Due to tenants in the home, showings will be delayed.
Contact agent to discuss showings.

4 bedrooms
2.5 bathroom
2130 square feet
Living room
Dining room
Family room
Kitchen
New carpet

Appliances included:
Refrigerator
Stove
Microwave
Dishwasher

Parking:
2 car garage

Amenities:
Pantry
Fenced backyard
Gas Fireplace

About the neighborhood:Play area, close to schools

*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
Elementary: Sunrise
Middle School: Meridian
High School: Kentwood

$ 2495.00 Monthly Rent
$ 2095.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$ 400.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$. 500.00 Additional charges will be added for approved pet
$. 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable

Renters Insurance required for all tenants

Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622
www.rentalrain.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5357046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23024 127th Ave SE have any available units?
23024 127th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 23024 127th Ave SE have?
Some of 23024 127th Ave SE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23024 127th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
23024 127th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23024 127th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 23024 127th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 23024 127th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 23024 127th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 23024 127th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23024 127th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23024 127th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 23024 127th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 23024 127th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 23024 127th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 23024 127th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23024 127th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

