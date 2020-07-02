23024 127th Ave SE

Amenities

Pheasants Hollow 2 story - PENDING - PENDING

****PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT****



Due to tenants in the home, showings will be delayed.

Contact agent to discuss showings.



4 bedrooms

2.5 bathroom

2130 square feet

Living room

Dining room

Family room

Kitchen

New carpet



Appliances included:

Refrigerator

Stove

Microwave

Dishwasher



Parking:

2 car garage



Amenities:

Pantry

Fenced backyard

Gas Fireplace



About the neighborhood:Play area, close to schools



*Please be sure to verify School District on your own

Elementary: Sunrise

Middle School: Meridian

High School: Kentwood



$ 2495.00 Monthly Rent

$ 2095.00 Refundable Security Deposit

$ 400.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:

$. 500.00 Additional charges will be added for approved pet

$. 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable



Renters Insurance required for all tenants



Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.

253-630-0123 office

Agent: Susan Willadsen

206-271-9622

www.rentalrain.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5357046)