22102 110th Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 04/18/19 Spacious 2-Story House near 167 and 405 - Property Id: 68013



Beautiful 2-Story house with fully fenced backyard and attached 2-car garage. Close to everything yet in a peaceful neighborhood. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (including Master suite with 5 piece bath). Downstairs has entry, living room, family room, kitchen with eating space and dining room plus half bath and laundry room. All kitchen and laundry appliances are included.



Pets are case by case and require additional deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68013

Property Id 68013



(RLNE4800875)