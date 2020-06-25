All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 22102 110th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
22102 110th Ave SE
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

22102 110th Ave SE

22102 110th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

22102 110th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 04/18/19 Spacious 2-Story House near 167 and 405 - Property Id: 68013

Beautiful 2-Story house with fully fenced backyard and attached 2-car garage. Close to everything yet in a peaceful neighborhood. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (including Master suite with 5 piece bath). Downstairs has entry, living room, family room, kitchen with eating space and dining room plus half bath and laundry room. All kitchen and laundry appliances are included.

Pets are case by case and require additional deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68013
Property Id 68013

(RLNE4800875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22102 110th Ave SE have any available units?
22102 110th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 22102 110th Ave SE have?
Some of 22102 110th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22102 110th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
22102 110th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22102 110th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 22102 110th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 22102 110th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 22102 110th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 22102 110th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22102 110th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22102 110th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 22102 110th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 22102 110th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 22102 110th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 22102 110th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22102 110th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Island Park
23529 60th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way
Kent, WA 98032
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St.
Kent, WA 98030
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College