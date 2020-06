Amenities

Application Approved - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Riverview Kent West Hill - Application Approved - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on Kent's West Hill in the desirable Reserve at Riverview neighborhood. Spacious and sunny well-appointed kitchen with gorgeous newer hardwood floors. Wonderful architecture with high ceilings, lots of windows, and high quality window coverings. Elegant formal dining room. Large living room with fireplace with sliding glass doors to the fully fenced backyard. Lovely master suite with walk-in custom California closet and two other spacious bedrooms. All appliances including washer/dryer stay. Community parks in neighborhood; excellent commuting location close to either I-5 corridor or Hwy 167. Terms: first month rent of $2195 and refundable $2200 deposit for a one year lease. No smoking and no pets please. Please call Alison at 206-321-3752 for an appointment to view. Application accessible at wpmsouth.com; non-refundable application fee of $40 per adult; please view the home and speak with Alison prior to making application.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3557876)