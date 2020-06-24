All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 22018 120th Avenue SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
22018 120th Avenue SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22018 120th Avenue SE

22018 120th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

22018 120th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Handsome Split Level in Great Kent Neighborhood - Nice 2,100 sf split-level home ideally located on a quiet street of well-kept homes. It is close to everything which includes retail and dining at Kent Station, Showare for entertainment and easy access to 167. The whole house has been freshly painted on the inside, with new carpets thru out.

Copy or Paste Link into Browser for 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nNZK5eK6Xyf&guides=0&play=1&ts=1&lp=1

Upstairs you will find a spacious open living room with wood burning fireplace providing for a variety of uses and furniture arrangements. Adjacent dining room leads out to a newly painted deck, perfect for barbequing. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage. Down the hall youll find a king size master bedroom with full bath, 2 more charming bedrooms and a main bath in the hallway. Downstairs is a HUGE and SPACIOUS bonus room, and a utility room with extra toilet. Additional features include a nice sized 2 car garage and big back yard for space to play. Great place to call your home!

Terms: First month rent and security deposit.

No pets. No smoking, or vaping allowed. Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view. Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly.

Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40.00 per adult application fee. Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4721300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22018 120th Avenue SE have any available units?
22018 120th Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 22018 120th Avenue SE have?
Some of 22018 120th Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22018 120th Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
22018 120th Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22018 120th Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 22018 120th Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 22018 120th Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 22018 120th Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 22018 120th Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22018 120th Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22018 120th Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 22018 120th Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 22018 120th Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 22018 120th Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 22018 120th Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22018 120th Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St
Kent, WA 98042
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl
Kent, WA 98031
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Swiss Gables
4620 S 254th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College