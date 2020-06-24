22018 120th Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

Handsome Split Level in Great Kent Neighborhood - Nice 2,100 sf split-level home ideally located on a quiet street of well-kept homes. It is close to everything which includes retail and dining at Kent Station, Showare for entertainment and easy access to 167. The whole house has been freshly painted on the inside, with new carpets thru out.



Copy or Paste Link into Browser for 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nNZK5eK6Xyf&guides=0&play=1&ts=1&lp=1



Upstairs you will find a spacious open living room with wood burning fireplace providing for a variety of uses and furniture arrangements. Adjacent dining room leads out to a newly painted deck, perfect for barbequing. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage. Down the hall youll find a king size master bedroom with full bath, 2 more charming bedrooms and a main bath in the hallway. Downstairs is a HUGE and SPACIOUS bonus room, and a utility room with extra toilet. Additional features include a nice sized 2 car garage and big back yard for space to play. Great place to call your home!



Terms: First month rent and security deposit.



No pets. No smoking, or vaping allowed. Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view. Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly.



Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40.00 per adult application fee. Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4721300)