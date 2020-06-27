Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 21727 44th Court S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
21727 44th Court S
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:18 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21727 44th Court S
21727 44th Court South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
21727 44th Court South, Kent, WA 98032
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21727 44th Court S have any available units?
21727 44th Court S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kent, WA
.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kent Rent Report
.
Is 21727 44th Court S currently offering any rent specials?
21727 44th Court S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21727 44th Court S pet-friendly?
No, 21727 44th Court S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kent
.
Does 21727 44th Court S offer parking?
No, 21727 44th Court S does not offer parking.
Does 21727 44th Court S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21727 44th Court S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21727 44th Court S have a pool?
No, 21727 44th Court S does not have a pool.
Does 21727 44th Court S have accessible units?
No, 21727 44th Court S does not have accessible units.
Does 21727 44th Court S have units with dishwashers?
No, 21727 44th Court S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21727 44th Court S have units with air conditioning?
No, 21727 44th Court S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St
Kent, WA 98030
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl
Kent, WA 98031
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Swiss Gables
4620 S 254th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street
Kent, WA 98030
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Similar Pages
Kent 1 Bedrooms
Kent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with Parking
Kent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Shoreline, WA
Issaquah, WA
Puyallup, WA
Edmonds, WA
Sammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WA
Silverdale, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Lakes
Apartments Near Colleges
Shoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
Bellevue College