Home
/
Kent, WA
/
21014 131st Avenue Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21014 131st Avenue Southeast

21014 131st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

21014 131st Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
garage
Spacious 2-story corner lot, located in East Hill. House has 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, large 2 cars garage. Vaulted ceiling, formal living rm & dining rm, skylights, bay windows, NEW carpet & NEW interior paint. Open kitchen has a bay window, NEW sink & extra counter spaces. A Large family room w/ a cozy gas fireplace. Master suite features double sinks, soaking tub & WIC. Community playground across the street. Close to schools, shopping & park!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/e0519f20-6e28-4cab-85fa-bb21f58e9dc1?property_unit_id=da16391b-85c8-4489-a302-8dcbecbc3c11

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4571232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21014 131st Avenue Southeast have any available units?
21014 131st Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 21014 131st Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 21014 131st Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21014 131st Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
21014 131st Avenue Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21014 131st Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 21014 131st Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 21014 131st Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 21014 131st Avenue Southeast does offer parking.
Does 21014 131st Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21014 131st Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21014 131st Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 21014 131st Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 21014 131st Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 21014 131st Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 21014 131st Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21014 131st Avenue Southeast has units with dishwashers.
