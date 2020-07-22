All apartments in Kent
1601 Maple Lane, A-2

1601 Maple Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Maple Lane, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
This condo is an upstairs unit in an 8-plex which means you don't have to hear people walking above you!! It shows pride of ownership and has many upgrades and features not found in similar units. It is located in S. Kent, just off Central Ave., near the Auburn city limits.

This unit features an open floor plan in the living area, with a living room, dining room and linear kitchen. A woodstove accents the living room and will provide heat during the winter. A balcony off the living room is great for BBQing and entertaining. The linear kitchen has plenty of cabinetry, and includes fridge, electric range, dishwasher, and double stainless sink.

In the back are two bedrooms, a full bath, full-size washer/dryer and linen closet. One of the bedrooms has a walk-in closet. Mini-blinds are on all the windows.

Other amenities include: vinyl windows; laminate flooring; security system; dishwasher; cable ready; disposal; 6-panel doors; new paint throughout, and; assigned parking outside.

Terms: 10-month lease. $1000.00 security deposit; $200 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Water/sewer/garbage paid with $125/mo. utility surcharge. Pets OK with $250 bump in security deposit and $35/mo./pet bump in rent. Max. 2.. Some restrictions apply. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. Smoking outside OK. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement holds this unit for you exclusively so no one else can rent it from under you. (With a unit this nice, that is a nice assurance.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

