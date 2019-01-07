Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 14914 SE 271st Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
14914 SE 271st Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14914 SE 271st Pl
14914 Southeast 271st Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
14914 Southeast 271st Place, Kent, WA 98042
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Shared house - clean & friendly, no pets - Property Id: 99932
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99932
Property Id 99932
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4706479)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14914 SE 271st Pl have any available units?
14914 SE 271st Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kent, WA
.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kent Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14914 SE 271st Pl have?
Some of 14914 SE 271st Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14914 SE 271st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14914 SE 271st Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14914 SE 271st Pl pet-friendly?
No, 14914 SE 271st Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kent
.
Does 14914 SE 271st Pl offer parking?
No, 14914 SE 271st Pl does not offer parking.
Does 14914 SE 271st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14914 SE 271st Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14914 SE 271st Pl have a pool?
No, 14914 SE 271st Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14914 SE 271st Pl have accessible units?
No, 14914 SE 271st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14914 SE 271st Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14914 SE 271st Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St
Kent, WA 98042
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St
Kent, WA 98030
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl
Kent, WA 98031
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
The Row
25426 98th Ave S
Kent, WA 98030
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Similar Pages
Kent 1 Bedrooms
Kent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with Parking
Kent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Shoreline, WA
Issaquah, WA
Puyallup, WA
Edmonds, WA
Sammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WA
Silverdale, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Lakes
Apartments Near Colleges
Shoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
Bellevue College