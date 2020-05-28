13840 SE 271st Pl

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Kent award school district with Lk Meridian view . - Property Id: 132598



Three bedroom 2 1/2 bath from all living dining breakfast nook family room fence backyard. Close to stopping at stop back of master bedroom and kitchen fantastic Lakeview . Award winning Kent school District. Available July 1.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/132598p

Property Id 132598



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5015802)