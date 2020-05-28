All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 13840 SE 271st Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
13840 SE 271st Pl
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

13840 SE 271st Pl

13840 Southeast 270th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

13840 Southeast 270th Street, Kent, WA 98042

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Kent award school district with Lk Meridian view . - Property Id: 132598

Three bedroom 2 1/2 bath from all living dining breakfast nook family room fence backyard. Close to stopping at stop back of master bedroom and kitchen fantastic Lakeview . Award winning Kent school District. Available July 1.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/132598p
Property Id 132598

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5015802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13840 SE 271st Pl have any available units?
13840 SE 271st Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 13840 SE 271st Pl have?
Some of 13840 SE 271st Pl's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13840 SE 271st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13840 SE 271st Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13840 SE 271st Pl pet-friendly?
No, 13840 SE 271st Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 13840 SE 271st Pl offer parking?
No, 13840 SE 271st Pl does not offer parking.
Does 13840 SE 271st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13840 SE 271st Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13840 SE 271st Pl have a pool?
No, 13840 SE 271st Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13840 SE 271st Pl have accessible units?
No, 13840 SE 271st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13840 SE 271st Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13840 SE 271st Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98031
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl
Kent, WA 98031
Arbor Chase Apartments
1615 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Meridian Garden
13101 SE 240th St
Kent, WA 98031
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St
Kent, WA 98030
Village of Newport
2500 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street
Kent, WA 98030
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College