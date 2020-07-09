13240 SE 227th Pl,

Fresh paint. Stainless steel appliances and kitchen island. Hardwood flooring in living area. New carpets. Washer and dryer and office with bookshelves. Two car garage. Fenced backyard with back patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
