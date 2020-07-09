All apartments in Kent
13240 SE 227th Pl,

13240 Southeast 227th Place · No Longer Available
Location

13240 Southeast 227th Place, Kent, WA 98042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fresh paint. Stainless steel appliances and kitchen island. Hardwood flooring in living area. New carpets. Washer and dryer and office with bookshelves. Two car garage. Fenced backyard with back patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13240 SE 227th Pl, have any available units?
13240 SE 227th Pl, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 13240 SE 227th Pl, have?
Some of 13240 SE 227th Pl,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13240 SE 227th Pl, currently offering any rent specials?
13240 SE 227th Pl, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13240 SE 227th Pl, pet-friendly?
No, 13240 SE 227th Pl, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 13240 SE 227th Pl, offer parking?
Yes, 13240 SE 227th Pl, offers parking.
Does 13240 SE 227th Pl, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13240 SE 227th Pl, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13240 SE 227th Pl, have a pool?
No, 13240 SE 227th Pl, does not have a pool.
Does 13240 SE 227th Pl, have accessible units?
No, 13240 SE 227th Pl, does not have accessible units.
Does 13240 SE 227th Pl, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13240 SE 227th Pl, has units with dishwashers.

