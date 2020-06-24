Amenities

12503 SE 201st Place Available 04/10/19 Kent East-hill Duplex rambler home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Available April 10th, 2019 - Welcome home to this unique ranch rambler duplex home located on the East hill of Kent, blocks from Kent Ridge High School. This charming floor plan, large living room and nice galley kitchen with gas range and a good pantry area, a nice dining area and access to the rear covered/uncovered patio and great BBQ areas. The master bedroom with a large walk in closet and extra closet space and 3/4 bathroom and a step out to the private patio area for a cup of coffee and read the news! Two other bedrooms and a 2nd full bathroom ready for you! This home offers lots of built in storage areas, light and bright with lots of windows. Custom unit, new paint & floors, great property. 2 parking spaces.Tenant is responsible for mowing and weeding front and back yard. Gas included with the rent. Must see this unique rental property - call Reilly at 253-590-9591



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Sorry No Pets & No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease. Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing



No Pets Allowed



