All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 12503 SE 201st Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
12503 SE 201st Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

12503 SE 201st Place

12503 Southeast 201st Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12503 Southeast 201st Place, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
bbq/grill
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
12503 SE 201st Place Available 04/10/19 Kent East-hill Duplex rambler home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Available April 10th, 2019 - Welcome home to this unique ranch rambler duplex home located on the East hill of Kent, blocks from Kent Ridge High School. This charming floor plan, large living room and nice galley kitchen with gas range and a good pantry area, a nice dining area and access to the rear covered/uncovered patio and great BBQ areas. The master bedroom with a large walk in closet and extra closet space and 3/4 bathroom and a step out to the private patio area for a cup of coffee and read the news! Two other bedrooms and a 2nd full bathroom ready for you! This home offers lots of built in storage areas, light and bright with lots of windows. Custom unit, new paint & floors, great property. 2 parking spaces.Tenant is responsible for mowing and weeding front and back yard. Gas included with the rent. Must see this unique rental property - call Reilly at 253-590-9591

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Sorry No Pets & No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease. Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3557483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12503 SE 201st Place have any available units?
12503 SE 201st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 12503 SE 201st Place have?
Some of 12503 SE 201st Place's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12503 SE 201st Place currently offering any rent specials?
12503 SE 201st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12503 SE 201st Place pet-friendly?
No, 12503 SE 201st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 12503 SE 201st Place offer parking?
Yes, 12503 SE 201st Place offers parking.
Does 12503 SE 201st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12503 SE 201st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12503 SE 201st Place have a pool?
No, 12503 SE 201st Place does not have a pool.
Does 12503 SE 201st Place have accessible units?
No, 12503 SE 201st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12503 SE 201st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12503 SE 201st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St
Kent, WA 98030
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE
Kent, WA 98030
The Row
25426 98th Ave S
Kent, WA 98030
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Swiss Gables
4620 S 254th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Timber Heights
4822 South 252nd Place
Kent, WA 98032
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street
Kent, WA 98030
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College