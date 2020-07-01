11701 SE 225th St

Amenities
Hurry up, sign a lease and must move in before January 5th to avail the $200.00 Move In Discount Limited Time Offer!
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Come and see this pretty 5 BEDROOMS, 2-BATHROOMS SINGLE-FAMILY HOME on the peaceful East Hill-Meridian neighborhood in Kent. Its UNFURNISHED but the landlord can provide some furniture if the tenant needs them.
The cozy and well-lit units interior features polished vinyl and tile flooring and colorful and bold walls. Its lovely kitchen with an island is equipped with a smooth laminate countertop, cabinets/drawers with ample storage, and brand-new ready-to-use appliances such as an oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Relaxing and cozy, the bedrooms are great for catching up with some much-needed sleep. The bathrooms have a shower stall, shower and bathtub combo, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. There are in-unit washer and dryer available along with baseboard, electric heating.
The exterior is a bright yellow color and has a backyard with a basketball hoop-- a cool spot for outdoor activities with family or friends. It comes with a 2-car attached garage and 2 driveways, one of which can have RV parking. The rent includes the parking garage and driveway parking space. Pets are welcome (depending on breed) with a pet deposit of $500. Smoking is prohibited in the property.
Tenant pays water, sewage, cleaning, electricity, gas, cable, and internet.
Nearby parks: East Hill Park, Clark Lake Park, and Soos Creek Park.
Bus lines:
157- 0.1 mile
916 - 0.5 mile
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
