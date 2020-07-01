All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 11701 SE 225th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
11701 SE 225th St
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

11701 SE 225th St

11701 Southeast 225th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

11701 Southeast 225th Street, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
parking
garage
internet access
Take advantage! Hurry up, sign a lease and must move in before January 5th to avail the $200.00 Move In Discount Limited Time Offer!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Come and see this pretty 5 BEDROOMS, 2-BATHROOMS SINGLE-FAMILY HOME on the peaceful East Hill-Meridian neighborhood in Kent. Its UNFURNISHED but the landlord can provide some furniture if the tenant needs them.

The cozy and well-lit units interior features polished vinyl and tile flooring and colorful and bold walls. Its lovely kitchen with an island is equipped with a smooth laminate countertop, cabinets/drawers with ample storage, and brand-new ready-to-use appliances such as an oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Relaxing and cozy, the bedrooms are great for catching up with some much-needed sleep. The bathrooms have a shower stall, shower and bathtub combo, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. There are in-unit washer and dryer available along with baseboard, electric heating.

The exterior is a bright yellow color and has a backyard with a basketball hoop-- a cool spot for outdoor activities with family or friends. It comes with a 2-car attached garage and 2 driveways, one of which can have RV parking. The rent includes the parking garage and driveway parking space. Pets are welcome (depending on breed) with a pet deposit of $500. Smoking is prohibited in the property.

Tenant pays water, sewage, cleaning, electricity, gas, cable, and internet.

Nearby parks: East Hill Park, Clark Lake Park, and Soos Creek Park.

Bus lines:
157- 0.1 mile
916 - 0.5 mile

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

(RLNE5390315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11701 SE 225th St have any available units?
11701 SE 225th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 11701 SE 225th St have?
Some of 11701 SE 225th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11701 SE 225th St currently offering any rent specials?
11701 SE 225th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11701 SE 225th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11701 SE 225th St is pet friendly.
Does 11701 SE 225th St offer parking?
Yes, 11701 SE 225th St offers parking.
Does 11701 SE 225th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11701 SE 225th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11701 SE 225th St have a pool?
No, 11701 SE 225th St does not have a pool.
Does 11701 SE 225th St have accessible units?
No, 11701 SE 225th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11701 SE 225th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11701 SE 225th St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98032
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St
Kent, WA 98042
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St
Kent, WA 98030
Meridian Garden
13101 SE 240th St
Kent, WA 98031
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Village of Newport
2500 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street
Kent, WA 98030
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College