11221 Southeast 240th Place

Relax in this pleasant, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom single-family home property rental filled with all the comfortable features of a home. Great location! The home is located near to and from Downtown Kent,

public transportation stops/hub and parks.



The spacious open-plan interior features carpeted floor on the bedrooms, tile floor in the bathrooms, hardwood and laminated floor in the living room, recessed lighting, big windows and glass doors, walk-in closet, and a fireplace. Benefit from a well-equipped, tile-floored kitchen with vinyl countertops, kitchen island, fine cabinets with ample storage, and stainless steel appliances that include a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, oven/range, and garbage disposal. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. An enclosed shower, curtain-partitioned shower/tub combo, and vanity cabinets furnished its bathrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer are available along with gas heating.



The exterior has a fenced yard with a patio and storage shed at the back of the house. The tenant must take care of the yard. No pets, sorry. No smoking or illegal drugs. It comes with a 2-car attached garage and driveway parking.



Tenant pays for gas, electricity, cable, Internet, water, trash, sewage, and landscaping.



Nearby parks: Walnut Grove Park, Canterbury Park, East Hill Park,



No Pets Allowed



