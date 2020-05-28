All apartments in Kent
11221 Southeast 240th Place

11221 Southeast 240th Place · No Longer Available
Location

11221 Southeast 240th Place, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Relax in this pleasant, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom single-family home property rental filled with all the comfortable features of a home. Great location! The home is located near to and from Downtown Kent,
public transportation stops/hub and parks.

The spacious open-plan interior features carpeted floor on the bedrooms, tile floor in the bathrooms, hardwood and laminated floor in the living room, recessed lighting, big windows and glass doors, walk-in closet, and a fireplace. Benefit from a well-equipped, tile-floored kitchen with vinyl countertops, kitchen island, fine cabinets with ample storage, and stainless steel appliances that include a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, oven/range, and garbage disposal. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. An enclosed shower, curtain-partitioned shower/tub combo, and vanity cabinets furnished its bathrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer are available along with gas heating.

The exterior has a fenced yard with a patio and storage shed at the back of the house. The tenant must take care of the yard. No pets, sorry. No smoking or illegal drugs. It comes with a 2-car attached garage and driveway parking.

Tenant pays for gas, electricity, cable, Internet, water, trash, sewage, and landscaping.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6izqH5wzriU

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Walnut Grove Park, Canterbury Park, East Hill Park,

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5912898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11221 Southeast 240th Place have any available units?
11221 Southeast 240th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 11221 Southeast 240th Place have?
Some of 11221 Southeast 240th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11221 Southeast 240th Place currently offering any rent specials?
11221 Southeast 240th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11221 Southeast 240th Place pet-friendly?
No, 11221 Southeast 240th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 11221 Southeast 240th Place offer parking?
Yes, 11221 Southeast 240th Place offers parking.
Does 11221 Southeast 240th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11221 Southeast 240th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11221 Southeast 240th Place have a pool?
No, 11221 Southeast 240th Place does not have a pool.
Does 11221 Southeast 240th Place have accessible units?
No, 11221 Southeast 240th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11221 Southeast 240th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11221 Southeast 240th Place has units with dishwashers.
