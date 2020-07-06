11037 Southeast 223rd Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets tennis court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities tennis court

This unit is located just off Benson which is perfect for commuters in multiple directions. Its 520 square feet features fresh paint, brand new carpet, a private, stacked washer/dryer, and a walk-in closet. Other amenities include a small, nicely-landscaped and fenced patio area, community tennis courts for neighborhood use, and water, sewer, garbage and association dues are paid by the owner. No pets or smoking. Rent is $1,095.00, $500 fully-refundable security deposit and $40 app fee per adult. For more information or to schedule your viewing appointment, contact Adriana at 253-852-8195 x 218 or agomez@bell-anderson.net.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.