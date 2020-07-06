11037 Southeast 223rd Place

Amenities
This unit is located just off Benson which is perfect for commuters in multiple directions. Its 520 square feet features fresh paint, brand new carpet, a private, stacked washer/dryer, and a walk-in closet. Other amenities include a small, nicely-landscaped and fenced patio area, community tennis courts for neighborhood use, and water, sewer, garbage and association dues are paid by the owner. No pets or smoking. Rent is $1,095.00, $500 fully-refundable security deposit and $40 app fee per adult. For more information or to schedule your viewing appointment, contact Adriana at 253-852-8195 x 218 or agomez@bell-anderson.net.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.