Last updated December 4 2019 at 10:49 PM

11037 Southeast 223rd Place

Location

11037 Southeast 223rd Place, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
tennis court
This unit is located just off Benson which is perfect for commuters in multiple directions. Its 520 square feet features fresh paint, brand new carpet, a private, stacked washer/dryer, and a walk-in closet. Other amenities include a small, nicely-landscaped and fenced patio area, community tennis courts for neighborhood use, and water, sewer, garbage and association dues are paid by the owner. No pets or smoking. Rent is $1,095.00, $500 fully-refundable security deposit and $40 app fee per adult. For more information or to schedule your viewing appointment, contact Adriana at 253-852-8195 x 218 or agomez@bell-anderson.net.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

