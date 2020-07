Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking

Welcome to Sunset Ridge Apartments – a brand new apartment community located in Central Kennewick, offering 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath apartments built with you in mind. Sunset Ridge is a prime location where commuting to work, school and shopping is minutes outside your doorstep. We are bringing a fresh take on modern living to Kennewick. Stop by and visit us at Sunset Ridge, and let us welcome you to your new home.