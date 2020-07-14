Lakeside Apartments offer a relaxing lifestyle in the heart of Kennewick. Our oversized one and two-bedroom floor plans are filled with personalized luxuries that you won't see in many apartment homes. Details like our dual personal sinks and vanities, large walk-in closets and real fireplaces make our homes among the finest in the area. Whether you spend your time relaxing by our sparkling outdoor pool or on your personal waterfront deck, you won’t find a better place to unwind and call home. Enjoy convenient access to Tri-Cities shopping at Columbia Center and easy access to freeways. A major grocery and drug store as well as banks, restaurants and shopping are just across the street. Make your move to Lakeside today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website