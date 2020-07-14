All apartments in Kennewick
Lakeside
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:02 PM

Lakeside

5100 W Clearwater Ave · (833) 542-4908
Location

5100 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit B104 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Unit J104 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Unit I102 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeside.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lakeside Apartments offer a relaxing lifestyle in the heart of Kennewick. Our oversized one and two-bedroom floor plans are filled with personalized luxuries that you won't see in many apartment homes. Details like our dual personal sinks and vanities, large walk-in closets and real fireplaces make our homes among the finest in the area. Whether you spend your time relaxing by our sparkling outdoor pool or on your personal waterfront deck, you won’t find a better place to unwind and call home. Enjoy convenient access to Tri-Cities shopping at Columbia Center and easy access to freeways. A major grocery and drug store as well as banks, restaurants and shopping are just across the street. Make your move to Lakeside today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeside have any available units?
Lakeside has 3 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lakeside have?
Some of Lakeside's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeside currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeside pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeside is pet friendly.
Does Lakeside offer parking?
No, Lakeside does not offer parking.
Does Lakeside have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lakeside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeside have a pool?
Yes, Lakeside has a pool.
Does Lakeside have accessible units?
No, Lakeside does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeside have units with dishwashers?
No, Lakeside does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Lakeside have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lakeside has units with air conditioning.
