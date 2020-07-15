Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highlander Apartments.
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
playground
With a convenient location, friendly staff, and wonderful community amenities, Highlander offers affordable community living in a beautiful, quiet secluded atmosphere. Conveniently located in Central Kennewick, youll find commuting to work, school and shopping fast and easy. We have what youve been looking for.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
