All apartments in Kennewick
Find more places like
Highlander Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennewick, WA
/
Highlander Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

Highlander Apartments

3030 W 4th Ave · (509) 581-4197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kennewick
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3030 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit BUILDING F-F106 · Avail. now

$790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit BUILDING A-A101 · Avail. now

$890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 949 sqft

Unit BUILDING E-E201 · Avail. now

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 949 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highlander Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
pool
24hr gym
basketball court
playground
sauna
With a convenient location, friendly staff, and wonderful community amenities, Highlander offers affordable community living in a beautiful, quiet secluded atmosphere. Conveniently located in Central Kennewick, youll find commuting to work, school and shopping fast and easy. We have what youve been looking for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Highlander Apartments have any available units?
Highlander Apartments has 3 units available starting at $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Highlander Apartments have?
Some of Highlander Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highlander Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Highlander Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highlander Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Highlander Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennewick.
Does Highlander Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Highlander Apartments offers parking.
Does Highlander Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Highlander Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Highlander Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Highlander Apartments has a pool.
Does Highlander Apartments have accessible units?
No, Highlander Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Highlander Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Highlander Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Highlander Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Highlander Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

720 Arthur
722 North Arthur Street
Kennewick, WA 99336
Seasons on 4th Avenue
8180 W 4th Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Aspen Hills
803 S Olympia St
Kennewick, WA 99336
Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes
5225 W Clearwater Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Sage Creek
4302 W Hood Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Grandridge Place
725 N Center Pkwy
Kennewick, WA 99336
Crown Village
445 N Volland St
Kennewick, WA 99336
Lakeside
5100 W Clearwater Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336

Similar Pages

Kennewick 1 BedroomsKennewick 2 BedroomsKennewick Apartments with BalconyKennewick Apartments with PoolKennewick Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richland, WAPasco, WAWalla Walla, WAHermiston, ORCollege Place, WAWest Richland, WAPendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbia Basin CollegeWhitman College