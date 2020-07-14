All apartments in Kennewick
Find more places like Crown Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennewick, WA
/
Crown Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

Crown Village

Open Now until 5pm
445 N Volland St · (509) 740-0729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kennewick
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

445 N Volland St, Kennewick, WA 99336

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit G-206 · Avail. Aug 7

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit F-103 · Avail. Aug 7

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit E-206 · Avail. Aug 7

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crown Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
online portal
volleyball court
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/

Located in the heart of Kennewick’s wine county, Crown Village Apartments offers one or two-bedroom apartments. As a resident of Crown Village, you are located minutes from Columbia Center Mall, REI, all major employers, fine dining and Interstate 5. Just outside your door, you will have unlimited access to the shared amenities, including our resort-style pool, fitness center, and sand filled volley ball area.

Don’t miss out living at Crown Village – call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $99
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crown Village have any available units?
Crown Village has 3 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Crown Village have?
Some of Crown Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crown Village currently offering any rent specials?
Crown Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crown Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Crown Village is pet friendly.
Does Crown Village offer parking?
Yes, Crown Village offers parking.
Does Crown Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Crown Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Crown Village have a pool?
Yes, Crown Village has a pool.
Does Crown Village have accessible units?
No, Crown Village does not have accessible units.
Does Crown Village have units with dishwashers?
No, Crown Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Crown Village have units with air conditioning?
No, Crown Village does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Crown Village?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highlander Apartments
3030 W 4th Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
720 Arthur
722 North Arthur Street
Kennewick, WA 99336
Seasons on 4th Avenue
8180 W 4th Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Aspen Hills
803 S Olympia St
Kennewick, WA 99336
Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes
5225 W Clearwater Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Sage Creek
4302 W Hood Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Grandridge Place
725 N Center Pkwy
Kennewick, WA 99336
Lakeside
5100 W Clearwater Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336

Similar Pages

Kennewick 1 BedroomsKennewick 2 Bedrooms
Kennewick Apartments with BalconyKennewick Apartments with Pool
Kennewick Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richland, WAPasco, WAWalla Walla, WA
Hermiston, ORCollege Place, WA
West Richland, WAPendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbia Basin College
Whitman College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity