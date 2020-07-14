All apartments in Kennewick
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:58 PM

Aspen Hills

803 S Olympia St · (509) 792-3033
Location

803 S Olympia St, Kennewick, WA 99336

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1330-L5 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aspen Hills.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
Experience charm at Aspen Hills in our newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Kennewick, Washington. Our pet friendly homes feature an array of modern amenities and many extras for your convenience like, two pools, washer and dryer connections in our two and three bedroom floor plans, and an on-site laundry facility. We also have a play field, off-lease dog park and a half-court basketball court. Choose from a variety of living spaces designed to meet your every need. You'll be close to transportation, shopping, and great entertainment. Call today to make Aspen Hills your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
rent: $15

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aspen Hills have any available units?
Aspen Hills has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Aspen Hills have?
Some of Aspen Hills's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspen Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Aspen Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aspen Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Aspen Hills is pet friendly.
Does Aspen Hills offer parking?
No, Aspen Hills does not offer parking.
Does Aspen Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Aspen Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspen Hills have a pool?
Yes, Aspen Hills has a pool.
Does Aspen Hills have accessible units?
No, Aspen Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Aspen Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aspen Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does Aspen Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Aspen Hills has units with air conditioning.
