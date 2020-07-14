Amenities

Experience charm at Aspen Hills in our newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Kennewick, Washington. Our pet friendly homes feature an array of modern amenities and many extras for your convenience like, two pools, washer and dryer connections in our two and three bedroom floor plans, and an on-site laundry facility. We also have a play field, off-lease dog park and a half-court basketball court. Choose from a variety of living spaces designed to meet your every need. You'll be close to transportation, shopping, and great entertainment. Call today to make Aspen Hills your new home!