All apartments in Kennewick
Find more places like 7136 W 2nd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennewick, WA
/
7136 W 2nd Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

7136 W 2nd Place

7136 West 2nd Place · (509) 735-0165
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kennewick
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7136 West 2nd Place, Kennewick, WA 99336

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7136 W 2nd Place · Avail. Aug 7

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
7136 W 2nd Place Available 08/07/20 7136 W 2nd Pl - This 3 bed 2 bath rambler is in a great west Kennewick location with easy access to shopping & schools. Stove, microwave, & dishwasher included. Tenant to provide refrigerator. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, dining room, family room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, 2 car attached garage, patio, fenced back yard with UGS. One pet only, cat or small (<25 lb) dog negotiable with a $300 non-refundable pet fee and $35 monthly pet rent. Pets subject to screening at https://crownpropertymanagement.petscreening.com For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

(RLNE4998023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7136 W 2nd Place have any available units?
7136 W 2nd Place has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7136 W 2nd Place have?
Some of 7136 W 2nd Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7136 W 2nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
7136 W 2nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7136 W 2nd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7136 W 2nd Place is pet friendly.
Does 7136 W 2nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 7136 W 2nd Place offers parking.
Does 7136 W 2nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7136 W 2nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7136 W 2nd Place have a pool?
No, 7136 W 2nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 7136 W 2nd Place have accessible units?
No, 7136 W 2nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7136 W 2nd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7136 W 2nd Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 7136 W 2nd Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7136 W 2nd Place has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7136 W 2nd Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highlander Apartments
3030 W 4th Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
720 Arthur
722 North Arthur Street
Kennewick, WA 99336
Seasons on 4th Avenue
8180 W 4th Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Aspen Hills
803 S Olympia St
Kennewick, WA 99336
Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes
5225 W Clearwater Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Sage Creek
4302 W Hood Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Grandridge Place
725 N Center Pkwy
Kennewick, WA 99336
Crown Village
445 N Volland St
Kennewick, WA 99336

Similar Pages

Kennewick 1 BedroomsKennewick 2 Bedrooms
Kennewick Apartments with BalconiesKennewick Apartments with Pools
Kennewick Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richland, WAPasco, WAWalla Walla, WA
Hermiston, ORCollege Place, WA
West Richland, WAPendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbia Basin College
Whitman College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity