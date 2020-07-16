Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

7136 W 2nd Place Available 08/07/20 7136 W 2nd Pl - This 3 bed 2 bath rambler is in a great west Kennewick location with easy access to shopping & schools. Stove, microwave, & dishwasher included. Tenant to provide refrigerator. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, dining room, family room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, 2 car attached garage, patio, fenced back yard with UGS. One pet only, cat or small (<25 lb) dog negotiable with a $300 non-refundable pet fee and $35 monthly pet rent. Pets subject to screening at https://crownpropertymanagement.petscreening.com For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.



(RLNE4998023)