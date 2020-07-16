All apartments in Kennewick
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

201 E 8th Pl.

201 East 8th Place · (509) 735-4042 ext. 243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 East 8th Place, Kennewick, WA 99336

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 E 8th Pl. · Avail. Aug 10

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
201 E 8th Pl. Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Large , Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home! - This home is a must see. Completely remodeled with large fenced yard, carport and extra parking. Great location close to everything. This home has so many unique features, Bedrooms are good sized, there is also a bonus room perfect for kids play area or a hobby room. The living room is bright and open with a large rock fireplace., with a beautiful loft area on upper level, This home will go fast.

(RLNE5055854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 E 8th Pl. have any available units?
201 E 8th Pl. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 E 8th Pl. have?
Some of 201 E 8th Pl.'s amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 E 8th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
201 E 8th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 E 8th Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 E 8th Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 201 E 8th Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 201 E 8th Pl. offers parking.
Does 201 E 8th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 E 8th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 E 8th Pl. have a pool?
No, 201 E 8th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 201 E 8th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 201 E 8th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 201 E 8th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 E 8th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 E 8th Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 E 8th Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
