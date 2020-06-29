All apartments in Kenmore
Home
/
Kenmore, WA
/
6520 NE 202nd St.
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

6520 NE 202nd St.

6520 Northeast 202nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

6520 Northeast 202nd Street, Kenmore, WA 98028
Kenmore Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
8 Bed 3 Bath Home in Kenmore - W/D Hookups
Utility Room
2 Car Garage
Wood burning stove and blower
Tons of storage
office nook in kitchen

Large utility room with W/D hook up and craft room
Small patio off great room with slider
2 sets of chest of drawers and freezer stay in garage
New water tank installed 2019
Main floor has a bedroom with a bath attached
7 bedrooms upstairs including a master bedroom with walk in closet and large bat
12 month lease with extensions available

New resident resp. for all utilities

Northshore Utility
PSE
Republic

Move in costs:
Security deposit: equal to 1 month of rent
First month's rent due in full before move in
Application fee: $40 per person over 18
Move in Fee: $75
Admin Fee: $125

RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION DISCLOSURE

The following information will be accessed as part of the screening of any applications for tenancy:

- All information on your application.
- Your rental history via any identifiable prior Landlords
- Credit reports via a third-party Consumer Reporting Agency
- Public records regarding criminal conviction history or registration as a sex offender
- Personal references.
- Verification of employment and/or income (or rental subsidy) amounts.
- Public records regarding civil court records.
- Any other information provided by the applicant (such as anticipated length of tenancy, tenancy commencement date, etc.).
- Any offers or proposals you may choose to make to us (additional rent or deposit funds, extended lease term, guarantors or co-signers, etc.).

General Information:

- Applicant on time for showing appointment, or timely call to reschedule
- Positive government issued picture ID for all adult
- Fully completed application, without material omissions, for every occupant.
- Demonstration of ability to pay complete deposit and rent
- Applications will not be reviewed until received in full. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the applications from all members of the group are received.

Income/Credit Requirements:

- General rule is that income from the applicants intending to sign the lease must (collectively) equal or exceed 3 times the rent.
- Proof of adequate income (or reserves) to verify ability to pay rent on time throughout the lease term (select one or more):
Verification of employment and salary/wages.
Recent paystubs from verifiable employer
Tax return copies for self-employed applicants.
Proof of regular investment earnings, social security or other form of governmental rental supplement.
Any additional sources of income that applicant wishes to disclose (i.e. child or spousal support, trust income, financial reserves, etc).
Any rental subsidies which you wish us to consider. NOTE: Exceptions to minimum income requirements are applicable for Section 8/subsidized applicants as provided in SMC 14.08.040(F).
- Favorable credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate that the applicant has a pattern of failure to timely pay financial obligations.

Rental History:

- For applicants with prior rental history, favorable references must be received from minimum of last two landlords
- For applicants without prior rental history, adequate personal references for equivalent to two favorable past landlord references.
-Applicant agrees to obtain insurance protecting the premises from loss or damage caused by Resident(s)/Guest(s) negligence. A minimum of $100,000 of liability coverage needs to be obtained by the provider of your choice. Alternatively, you can use our provider at cost of $12.50 per month and the charge will appear on your lease with your rent charge. All monies received are applied to fees first then rent.

Guarantors:

- Applicants who do not meet our minimum criteria based upon income and/or credit requirements may propose a Guarantor.
- Guarantors are not accepted where the prior landlord or personal references do not meet our minimum criteria

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5517523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6520 NE 202nd St. have any available units?
6520 NE 202nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6520 NE 202nd St. have?
Some of 6520 NE 202nd St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6520 NE 202nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
6520 NE 202nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6520 NE 202nd St. pet-friendly?
No, 6520 NE 202nd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kenmore.
Does 6520 NE 202nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 6520 NE 202nd St. offers parking.
Does 6520 NE 202nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6520 NE 202nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6520 NE 202nd St. have a pool?
No, 6520 NE 202nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 6520 NE 202nd St. have accessible units?
No, 6520 NE 202nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6520 NE 202nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6520 NE 202nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
