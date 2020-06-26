All apartments in Kenmore
5619 NE 204th St
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

5619 NE 204th St

5619 NE 204th St · No Longer Available
Location

5619 NE 204th St, Kenmore, WA 98028
Linwood Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great House for Rent - Good Location! This Cozy one level house is in Award Winning Northshore Schools District! Close to Shopping and bus lines easy access to Eastside and Seattle.
-3 bd. and 1.75 bathroom in a quiet neighborhood.
-Private Master has two walk in closets.
-hardwood floor throughout the open kitchen with gas cook top.
-Large backyard deck for entertaining.
-Partially fenced yard includes a brick patio accented by trellis draped with grapevine and wisteria
-large level lot metal roof Wood burning fireplace.

(RLNE4939796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5619 NE 204th St have any available units?
5619 NE 204th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5619 NE 204th St have?
Some of 5619 NE 204th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5619 NE 204th St currently offering any rent specials?
5619 NE 204th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5619 NE 204th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5619 NE 204th St is pet friendly.
Does 5619 NE 204th St offer parking?
No, 5619 NE 204th St does not offer parking.
Does 5619 NE 204th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5619 NE 204th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5619 NE 204th St have a pool?
No, 5619 NE 204th St does not have a pool.
Does 5619 NE 204th St have accessible units?
No, 5619 NE 204th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5619 NE 204th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5619 NE 204th St does not have units with dishwashers.
