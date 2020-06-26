5619 NE 204th St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Great House for Rent - Good Location! This Cozy one level house is in Award Winning Northshore Schools District! Close to Shopping and bus lines easy access to Eastside and Seattle.

-3 bd. and 1.75 bathroom in a quiet neighborhood.

-Private Master has two walk in closets.

-hardwood floor throughout the open kitchen with gas cook top.

-Large backyard deck for entertaining.

-Partially fenced yard includes a brick patio accented by trellis draped with grapevine and wisteria

-large level lot metal roof Wood burning fireplace.



(RLNE4939796)