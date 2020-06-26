5619 NE 204th St, Kenmore, WA 98028 Linwood Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great House for Rent - Good Location! This Cozy one level house is in Award Winning Northshore Schools District! Close to Shopping and bus lines easy access to Eastside and Seattle. -3 bd. and 1.75 bathroom in a quiet neighborhood. -Private Master has two walk in closets. -hardwood floor throughout the open kitchen with gas cook top. -Large backyard deck for entertaining. -Partially fenced yard includes a brick patio accented by trellis draped with grapevine and wisteria -large level lot metal roof Wood burning fireplace.
(RLNE4939796)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
