Wildwood Apartments

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25.5
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required, water / sewer / trash flat fee based on unit size
Pets Allowed: cats, fish, lizards
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: 3' x 8' storage closet per unit, available at no cost