Wildwood Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

Wildwood Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
660 Wildwood Blvd SW · (425) 399-5782
Location

660 Wildwood Blvd SW, Issaquah, WA 98027
Squak Mountain

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 21 · Avail. now

$1,680

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,710

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$1,860

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wildwood Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
guest parking
smoke-free community
Welcome to Wildwood Apartment Homes! Please call for updated pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25.5
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required, water / sewer / trash flat fee based on unit size
Pets Allowed: cats, fish, lizards
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: 3' x 8' storage closet per unit, available at no cost

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wildwood Apartments have any available units?
Wildwood Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Wildwood Apartments have?
Some of Wildwood Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wildwood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Wildwood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wildwood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Wildwood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Wildwood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Wildwood Apartments offers parking.
Does Wildwood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wildwood Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wildwood Apartments have a pool?
No, Wildwood Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Wildwood Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Wildwood Apartments has accessible units.
Does Wildwood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wildwood Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Wildwood Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Wildwood Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
